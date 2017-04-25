Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 1700: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's report on HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank, India’s second largest private bank, has grown its balance sheet at 23% CAGR to Rs 400000 crore in FY07-13 maintaining its profit growth of 30% CAGR to Rs 6726 crore.

Outlook

We maintain BUY rating. We believe investors would continue to prefer high quality retail private banks owing to their strong visibility & consistency in earnings.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.