Apr 25, 2017 05:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 1700: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct is bullish on HDFC Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1700 in its research report dated April 24, 2017.
ICICI Direct's report on HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank, India’s second largest private bank, has grown its balance sheet at 23% CAGR to Rs 400000 crore in FY07-13 maintaining its profit growth of 30% CAGR to Rs 6726 crore.
Outlook
We maintain BUY rating. We believe investors would continue to prefer high quality retail private banks owing to their strong visibility & consistency in earnings.
For all recommendations, click hereDisclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.