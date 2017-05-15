App
May 15, 2017 06:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 963: Reliance Securities

Reliance Securities is bullish on HCL Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 963 in its research report dated May 11, 2017.

Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 963: Reliance Securities

Reliance Securities' research report on HCL Technologies


HCL Technologies (HCLT) reported strong revenue growth of 3.8% QoQ in CC terms in 4QFY17, while USD revenue growth came in at a healthy 4.1% QoQ to US$1,817mn. EBIT margin was 46bps above our estimate, aided by revenue growth and higher utilisation.


Outlook


Valuation at 12.9x/11.5x FY18E/FY19E EPS also leaves room on the table for investors. We retain our BUY rating on HCLT, with an unchanged target price of Rs 963, based on 14x average FY18E and FY19E EPS.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #HCL Technologies #Recommendations #Reliance Securities

