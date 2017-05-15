Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1068: KR Choksey
KR Choksey is bullish on HCL Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1068 in its research report dated May 12, 2017.
KR Choksey's research report on HCL Technologies
Mode II and III services focus on new growth areas like Digital, Cloud, Security, IoT and Product & Platforms. Revenue from Mode II and Mode III services now account for 18.6% of overall services vs 15.9% in FY16 and grew at 31%. Expect HCL Tech’s focus on next-gen services to drive revenue growth above industry estimates at 12.3% CAGR between FY17-FY19E.
Outlook
We are also optimistic about penetration of Mode 2 and Mode 3 services and expect its contribution to total revenue to increase drastically going ahead. We have an “BUY” rating on the stock as we assign a multiple of 14x to its FY19E EPS to arrive at a price target of INR 1,068.
