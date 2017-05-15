Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1058: Edelweiss
Edelweiss is bullish on HCL Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1058 in its research report dated May 11, 2017.
Edelweiss' research report on HCL Technologies
HCL Technologies’ (HCLT) Q4FY17 revenue at USD 1,817mn jumped 4.1% QoQ (3.8% in CC terms) versus Street’s 3.1% growth estimate. EBITDA margin at 22.0% came in line with Street’s estimate. Management has guided for 10.5-12.5% CC revenue growth and 19.5-20.5% operating margin in FY18.
Outlook
We maintain our thesis that with a significant portion of the portfolio geared towards IMS, ER&D and digital, HCLT is poised to report modest revenue growth. Maintain ‘BUY’ with INR 1,058 target price.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.