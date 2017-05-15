App
May 15, 2017 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Havells India; target of Rs 575: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Havells India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 575 in its research report dated May 11, 2017.

Buy Havells India; target of Rs 575: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Havells India


A strong top line helped Havells India (HAVL) post double digit growth across most businesses, except lighting, in Q4FY17. However, EBITDA growth was lower due to promotional schemes to counter the demonetisation impact.


Outlook


This, we believe, could be a key value driver given that Lloyds has one of the lowest margins, which under HAVL could see a material turnaround, driving significant share-holder value. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’.


