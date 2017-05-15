App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 15, 2017 05:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Havells India; target of Rs 570: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Havells India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 570 in its research report dated May 12, 2017.

ICICI Direct's research report on Havells India


Havells reported sales growth of 17% YoY in Q4FY17 led by the strong performance of cable, switchgear and electrical consumer durable (ECD) by 13%, 16% and 28% YoY, respectively, post demonetisation. The company has taken a price hike to the tune of 2-4% YoY led by a rise in commodity price.


Outlook


Further, we believe exit from the overseas business would help the company focus on the domestic business and improve profitability to the next level. We upgrade the stock to BUY recommendation with a revised target price of Rs 570 (valuing the company at 36x FY19E earnings).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Havells India #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

