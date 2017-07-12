App
Jul 12, 2017 04:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Gulf Oil Lubricants; target of Rs 808: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' is bullish on Gulf Oil Lubricants has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 808 in its research report dated July 11, 2017.

Buy Gulf Oil Lubricants; target of Rs 808: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Gulf Oil Lubricants

We met the management of Gulf Oil Limited (GOLI) to understand the company’s evolving strategy on bolstering its market share and implications of GST on the sector in general and the company in particular. With the GST rate for lubricants pegged at 18% (earlier ~28%), the lubricants sector will be a strong beneficiary of the decline in the tax rate. Also, the company expects to extend traction in volume (up 11% in FY17) and grow at 2-3x industry led by further OEM tie-ups, increasing share in PCMO driven by higher advertising, innovation and increasing distribution. We maintain ‘BUY’ with TP of INR808.


Outlook


We continue to build in 16% revenue CAGR, driven by 12% growth in volumes and expect ~270bps improvement in RoCE to 42.6% over FY17-19. We value the stock at 25x FY19E P/E, giving us a target price of INR808. Maintain ‘BUY’.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

