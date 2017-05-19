Buy Gulf Oil Lubricants; target of Rs 1056: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Gulf Oil Lubricants

GOLIL delivered a strong volume growth of 10% for the quarter and we expect this trend to continue. Gross margin expansion on a sequential basis was as expected and we believe that gross margins should not expand from these levels for FY18. GOLIL is confident of delivering at least 2x – 3x volume growth as compared to the industry.

Outlook

This growth would be driven by the new product launches, expansion of distribution channels and focus on gaining more OEM tie-ups. Improvement in the working capital cycle further improves the balance sheet. We retain our rating to BUY with a target of Rs 1,056 (30x FY19E earnings).

