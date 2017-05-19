App
May 19, 2017 05:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Gulf Oil Lubricants; target of Rs 1056: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Gulf Oil Lubricants has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1056 in its research report dated May 18, 2017.

Dolat Capital's research report on Gulf Oil Lubricants


GOLIL delivered a strong volume growth of 10% for the quarter and we expect this trend to continue. Gross margin expansion on a sequential basis was as expected and we believe that gross margins should not expand from these levels for FY18. GOLIL is confident of delivering at least 2x – 3x volume growth as compared to the industry.


Outlook


This growth would be driven by the new product launches, expansion of distribution channels and focus on gaining more OEM tie-ups. Improvement in the working capital cycle further improves the balance sheet. We retain our rating to BUY with a target of Rs 1,056 (30x FY19E earnings).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

