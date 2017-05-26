App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 26, 2017 04:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Gujarat State Petronet; target of Rs 200: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Gujarat State Petronet has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 200 in its research report dated May 25, 2017.

Buy Gujarat State Petronet; target of Rs 200: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Gujarat State Petronet


Gujarat State Petronet’s (GSPL) Q4FY17 performance was subdued with EBITDA at INR 2bn falling 2% YoY and 12% QoQ (8% below estimate). The miss was led by 6% volume dip to 23.4mmscmd, while tariff at INR 1.1/scm came in line. Volumes fell 11% QoQ due to limited spot LNG volumes at Petronet’s (PLNG) Dahej terminal and lower LNG demand amidst sharp spurt in prices.


Outlook


We estimate 12% tariff hike in FY19. We estimate 6% volume CAGR over FY17-19 owing to higher demand from city gas on improving gas economics, incremental PLNG capacity and commissioning of Mundra LNG terminal. Maintain ‘BUY’ with INR 200 target price.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Gujarat State Petronet #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.