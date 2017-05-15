Buy Gujarat Pipavav Port; target of Rs 177: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Gujarat Pipavav Port

Key highlight of Gujarat Pipavav Port’s (GPPV) Q4FY17 result was sustained EBITDA margin improvement (up 370bps YoY) trend, predominantly led by cost tightening measures. Despite 20% YoY dip in dry bulk volumes and 11% drop in container volumes (158k TEUs versus 177k TEUs last year), revenue grew 8% YoY as realisations (implied) improved 22% YoY on account of better cargo mix.

Outlook

While interim challenges of consolidation among shipping lines persist, we believe with end of capex cycle, 3% dividend yield and GPPV being a net cash company, the risk to the business reduces significantly. Moreover, management’s focus on pruning operational cost has been compensating for lacklustre volumes. Maintain ‘BUY’.

