you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 15, 2017 06:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Gujarat Pipavav Port; target of Rs 177: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Gujarat Pipavav Port has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 177 in its research report dated May 11, 2017.

Edelweiss' research report on Gujarat Pipavav Port


Key highlight of Gujarat Pipavav Port’s (GPPV) Q4FY17 result was sustained EBITDA margin improvement (up 370bps YoY) trend, predominantly led by cost tightening measures. Despite 20% YoY dip in dry bulk volumes and 11% drop in container volumes (158k TEUs versus 177k TEUs last year), revenue grew 8% YoY as realisations (implied) improved 22% YoY on account of better cargo mix.


Outlook


While interim challenges of consolidation among shipping lines persist, we believe with end of capex cycle, 3% dividend yield and GPPV being a net cash company, the risk to the business reduces significantly. Moreover, management’s focus on pruning operational cost has been compensating for lacklustre volumes. Maintain ‘BUY’.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

