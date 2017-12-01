App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Dec 01, 2017 06:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Gujarat Narmada Valley; target of Rs 600: Joindre Capital

Joindre Capital is bullish on Gujarat Narmada Valley has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 600 in its research report dated 24 November 2017.

 
 
Joindre Capital' research report on Gujarat Narmada Valley

GNFC is state PSU engaged in manufacturing of fertilizers and chemicals. The company also has a small business in the Information technology that supports various government departments. The company reports revenues in 3 of below segments: Fertilizer: This includes manufacturing of Urea and imported Urea. Chemicals: This includes Methanol, Formic Acid, Nitric Acid, Ethyl Acetate and TDI among others. Others Segment: This includes Information Technology business (n-Code)

Outlook

Hence we believe that the GNFC stock should be purchased at the current price for a price target of around Rs 600 over the next 12 to 18 months based on 12x FY20E.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Gujarat Narmada Valley #Joindre Capital #Recommendations

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

