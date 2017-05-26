App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 26, 2017 04:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Gujarat Gas; target of Rs 1029: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Gujarat Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1029 in its research report dated May 24, 2017.

Buy Gujarat Gas; target of Rs 1029: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Gujarat Gas


Gujarat Gas (GGL) reported Q4FY17 EBITDA of INR1.5bn (down 35% YoY, 14% QoQ, 16% below estimates). While volumes were in line and surged 14% QoQ to 6.1 mmscmd, EBITDA margin missed estimates by 15% and plunged 23% QoQ to INR2.7/scm due to temporary spurt in spot LNG price.


Outlook


We estimate EPS CAGR of 38% over FY17‐22. Our 2‐stage DCF implies that the stock is pricing in inadequate 12% EPS CAGR over FY17‐32E versus our estimate of 19%. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with DCF‐based target price of INR 1,029.


For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Gujarat Gas #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.