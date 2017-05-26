Buy Gujarat Gas; target of Rs 1029: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Gujarat Gas

Gujarat Gas (GGL) reported Q4FY17 EBITDA of INR1.5bn (down 35% YoY, 14% QoQ, 16% below estimates). While volumes were in line and surged 14% QoQ to 6.1 mmscmd, EBITDA margin missed estimates by 15% and plunged 23% QoQ to INR2.7/scm due to temporary spurt in spot LNG price.

Outlook

We estimate EPS CAGR of 38% over FY17‐22. Our 2‐stage DCF implies that the stock is pricing in inadequate 12% EPS CAGR over FY17‐32E versus our estimate of 19%. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with DCF‐based target price of INR 1,029.

