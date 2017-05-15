App
May 15, 2017 05:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy GSK Consumer; target of Rs 6075: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on GSK Consumer has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 6075 in its research report dated May 12, 2017.

Buy GSK Consumer; target of Rs 6075: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on GSK Consumer


GCHL has been a market leader in the Indian health food drinks (HFD) industry with market share of 56.3% by value & 64.4% by volume (Q4FY17). Malt-based drinks category contributes 91% to GCHL’s revenues. According to industry reports, the malt based beverage market has grown 2.7x in FY02-14 to Rs 6000 crore in 2014 and is estimated at Rs 7800 crore for 2016.


Outlook


We continue to maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock valuing it at 30x its FY19E EPS of Rs 199.2 with a target price of Rs 6075/share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

