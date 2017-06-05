Buy Grasim Industries; target of Rs 1222: Geojit Financial Services

Geojit Financial Services' research report on Grasim Industries

Grasim’s consolidated revenue growing by 6% YoY as healthy growth in VSF & chemical businesses offset the muted growth witnessed in cement business. While revenue from VSF segment increased by 12% YoY, chemical segment revenue grew by 11% YoY. Cement revenue grew merely by 3 YoY amid flat volumes due to subdued demand.

Outlook

EBITDA margin after declining in FY18E is expected to inch above 21% in FY19E. We value Grasim based on SOTP, valuing standalone business at 5.5x EV/EBITDA, 60% holding in Ultratech at our TP and stake in others at CMP post 40% discount. Upgrade to BUY with a TP of Rs 1,222.

