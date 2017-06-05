App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GEStepAhead
  • GrowMyMoney
  • Prosperity Hub
  • World Environment Day
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 05, 2017 05:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Grasim Industries; target of Rs 1222: Geojit Financial Services

Geojit Financial Services is bullish on Grasim Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1222 in its research report dated May 29, 2017.

Buy Grasim Industries; target of Rs 1222: Geojit Financial Services

Geojit Financial Services' research report on Grasim Industries


Grasim’s consolidated revenue growing by 6% YoY as healthy growth in VSF & chemical businesses offset the muted growth witnessed in cement business. While revenue from VSF segment increased by 12% YoY, chemical segment revenue grew by 11% YoY. Cement revenue grew merely by 3 YoY amid flat volumes due to subdued demand.


Outlook


EBITDA margin after declining in FY18E is expected to inch above 21% in FY19E. We value Grasim based on SOTP, valuing standalone business at 5.5x EV/EBITDA, 60% holding in Ultratech at our TP and stake in others at CMP post 40% discount. Upgrade to BUY with a TP of Rs 1,222.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Geojit Financial services #Grasim Industries #Recommendations

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.