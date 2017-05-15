App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 15, 2017 05:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Granules India; target of Rs 200: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Granules India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 200 in its research report dated May 11, 2017.

Buy Granules India; target of Rs 200: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Granules India


Sales declined 2.4% YoY to INR 3.6b (5% above est.) in 4QFY17. EBITDA came in at INR785m (9% above est.), with the margin expanding 60bp YoY (+40bp QoQ) to 21.6% (est. of 20.8%). Notably, EBITDA margin has improved from a low of 11% in FY13 to current levels, led by a change in product mix and capacity expansion.


Outlook


GRAN trades at 13x FY19E EPS (despite assuming equity dilution of >10%). We raise target multiple for GRAN to 18x from 16x (5-10% premium to peers) on strong EPS CAGR of 30% till FY20E. Our TP of INR 200 is based on 18x FY19E PER (v/s INR 160 @16x 1HFY19E PER).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Granules India #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.