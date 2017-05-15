Buy Granules India; target of Rs 200: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Granules India

Sales declined 2.4% YoY to INR 3.6b (5% above est.) in 4QFY17. EBITDA came in at INR785m (9% above est.), with the margin expanding 60bp YoY (+40bp QoQ) to 21.6% (est. of 20.8%). Notably, EBITDA margin has improved from a low of 11% in FY13 to current levels, led by a change in product mix and capacity expansion.

Outlook

GRAN trades at 13x FY19E EPS (despite assuming equity dilution of >10%). We raise target multiple for GRAN to 18x from 16x (5-10% premium to peers) on strong EPS CAGR of 30% till FY20E. Our TP of INR 200 is based on 18x FY19E PER (v/s INR 160 @16x 1HFY19E PER).

