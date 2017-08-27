App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Aug 23, 2017 03:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Granules India; target of Rs 185: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Granules India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 185 in its research report dated August 17, 2017.

HDFC Securities' research report on Granules India

After several quarters of muted top-line growth, GRAN reported 10.2% growth in 1QFY18. Top-line came in at Rs 3.78bn, 5% ahead of estimates. The EBITDA margin at 20.3% was up 40bps YoY, in-line with expectations. While the gross margin expanded ~330bps YoY owing to the improving business mix, higher operating expenses prevented further expansion in the EBITDA margin. PAT was Rs 368mn, down ~5%YoY, largely owing to lower other income (Rs 4mn vs Rs 30mn YoY) and a higher tax rate.

Outlook

we expect GRAN to report ~17% revenue CAGR, ~21% EBITDA CAGR and ~24% PAT CAGR over FY17-20E. Maintain BUY with a revised TP of Rs 185 (16x June19E EPS).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Granules India #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

