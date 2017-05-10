Buy Godrej Consumer Products; target of Rs 2008: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Godrej Consumer Products

Godrej Consumer Products’ (GCPL) 12.1% YoY revenue growth came in line with our estimate, while EBITDA & adjusted PAT (up 20.8% YoY and 25.3% YoY, respectively) surpassed it. In our under coverage consumer pack, GCPL is the only company in Q4FY17 to report double digit sales spurt helped by successful innovations and strong recovery in hair colour—while India business sales jumped 10% YoY with 5% YoY volume growth, international sales grew 16% YoY.

Outlook

Consolidated EBITDA margin jumped 165bps YoY; standalone business EBITDA margin expanded 232bps YoY without resorting to cut in ad spends (unlike peers). GCPL has declared bonus issue in the 1:1 ratio. Maintain ‘BUY’ on dips.

