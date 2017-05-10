App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 10, 2017 04:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Godrej Consumer Products; target of Rs 2008: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Godrej Consumer Products has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2008 in its research report dated May 09, 2017.

Buy Godrej Consumer Products; target of Rs 2008: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Godrej Consumer Products


Godrej Consumer Products’ (GCPL) 12.1% YoY revenue growth came in line with our estimate, while EBITDA & adjusted PAT (up 20.8% YoY and 25.3% YoY, respectively) surpassed it. In our under coverage consumer pack, GCPL is the only company in Q4FY17 to report double digit sales spurt helped by successful innovations and strong recovery in hair colour—while India business sales jumped 10% YoY with 5% YoY volume growth, international sales grew 16% YoY.


Outlook


Consolidated EBITDA margin jumped 165bps YoY; standalone business EBITDA margin expanded 232bps YoY without resorting to cut in ad spends (unlike peers). GCPL has declared bonus issue in the 1:1 ratio. Maintain ‘BUY’ on dips.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Godrej Consumer Products #Recommendations

