App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 22, 2017 04:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy GMM Pfaudler; target of Rs 662: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on GMM Pfaudler has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 662 in its research report dated May 17, 2017.

Buy GMM Pfaudler; target of Rs 662: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on GMM Pfaudler


GMM Pfaudler Ltd (GMM) in 4QFY17 posted revenues of Rs 79.5 Cr. (up 34% Y-o-Y, up 21% Q-o-Q) due to consistent growth in both Glass Line Equipments (GLE) and Non-GLE (Heavy Engineering and Proprietary products) segments.


Outlook


GMM Pfaudler is well positioned in the industry owing to high entry barriers and market leadership position in GLE business, strong brand name, sticky clientele, growing Non-GLE business, parent and subsidiary support, strong balance sheet and thus deserves premium valuations. We value GMM Pfaudler at 22x FY19E given the growth prospects and maintain buy with a target price of Rs. 662(12% upside).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Axis Direct #Buy #GMM Pfaudler #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.