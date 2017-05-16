App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 16, 2017 04:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Glenmark; target of Rs 1100: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Glenmark has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1100 in its research report dated May 13, 2017.

Buy Glenmark; target of Rs 1100: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Glenmark


Glenmark’s (GNP) 4QFY17 performance was disappointing on all counts. While overall top line numbers were in line with expectations, sales from the US segment and gZetia were not. The EBITDA margin came in at 20.5%, well below estimates.


Outlook


Our view on GNP’s strong innovative pipeline remains unchanged, and positive results from clinical trials will be a key trigger for the stock going forward. Debt reduction is expected to play out gradually over the next two years. At CMP, GNP trades at 19.2x FY18E and 14.1x FY19E, a yawning discount to peers. Maintain BUY with a revised TP of Rs 1,100 (18x FY19E and Rs 135/sh for pipeline).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Glenmark #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.