Buy Glenmark; target of Rs 1100: HDFC Securities

Glenmark’s (GNP) 4QFY17 performance was disappointing on all counts. While overall top line numbers were in line with expectations, sales from the US segment and gZetia were not. The EBITDA margin came in at 20.5%, well below estimates.

Outlook

Our view on GNP’s strong innovative pipeline remains unchanged, and positive results from clinical trials will be a key trigger for the stock going forward. Debt reduction is expected to play out gradually over the next two years. At CMP, GNP trades at 19.2x FY18E and 14.1x FY19E, a yawning discount to peers. Maintain BUY with a revised TP of Rs 1,100 (18x FY19E and Rs 135/sh for pipeline).

