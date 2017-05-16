Buy Glenmark Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 910: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

US generics comprise 41% of total revenues and have grown at 18% CAGR in FY12-17. Total USFDA filings as on date are 178. So far, the company has received approval for 113. Out of the 65 pending ANDAs, 25 are Para IV applications.

Outlook

Other segments like domestic formulations and other export markets are likely to be better. Despite a reduction in earnings and multiple, we believe the correction in the stock is overdone. Our new target price is Rs 910 based on 18x (19x earlier) FY19E EPS of Rs 50.5.

