App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 16, 2017 04:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Glenmark Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 910: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 910 in its research report dated May 15, 2017.

Buy Glenmark Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 910: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Glenmark Pharmaceuticals


US generics comprise 41% of total revenues and have grown at 18% CAGR in FY12-17. Total USFDA filings as on date are 178. So far, the company has received approval for 113. Out of the 65 pending ANDAs, 25 are Para IV applications.


Outlook


Other segments like domestic formulations and other export markets are likely to be better. Despite a reduction in earnings and multiple, we believe the correction in the stock is overdone. Our new target price is Rs 910 based on 18x (19x earlier) FY19E EPS of Rs 50.5.


For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Glenmark Pharmaceuticals #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.