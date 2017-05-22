Buy Glaxosmithkline Consumer Healthcare; target of Rs 5950: Axis Direct

App
May 22, 2017 03:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Axis Direct is bullish on Glaxosmithkline Consumer Healthcare has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5950 in its research report dated May 18, 2017.

Axis Direct's research report on Glaxosmithkline Consumer Healthcare


Net sales, EBITDA and Adj PAT grew 2%, 2% and 8% (vs. consensus expectation of 2%, -4% and -4%). Domestic sales grew 2% aided by 2.7% price hike. OPM contracted 10 bps YoY (at 20.8%), as impact of lower employee costs (-403 bps YoY) was absorbed by higher raw material costs (+229 bps YoY) and A&P spend (+146 bps YoY).


Outlook


After maintaining a neutral to negative stance for four years, we upgrade GSKCH to BUY with TP of Rs 5,950 (earlier Rs 5,300) based on fwd. P/E of 29x.Strong pricing power, category leadership and attractive valuation (26x P/E for FY19E) is a reality and improvement in the core category volume growth a strong possibility given multiple initiatives taken by the management.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Axis Direct #Buy #GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare #Recommendations

