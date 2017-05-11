Buy Gati; target of Rs 150: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Gati

Consolidated revenues for Gati during the year were adversely impacted by the subdued performance in its KWE division, which de-grew 3% YoY (contributing 67% to consolidated revenues). In addition to the same, standalone revenues that used to earlier contribute growth on the back of e-com growth, tapered during the current year, posting modest growth of 4% YoY, slowest since FY13.

Outlook

In addition to the same, we believe the FCCB issue, which is expected to be resolved in the near term would enable Gati bring in fresh investors. We expect FY16- 25E revenue to grow at a CAGR of 11% and maintain BUY recommendation on the stock maintaining a target price of Rs 150.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.