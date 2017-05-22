Buy Gateway Distriparks; target of Rs 310: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Gateway Distriparks

GDPL reported EBITDA (Rail + CFS) of INR 523m (est. of INR 569m; -8% YoY, -11% QoQ). PAT (before associate/minority interests) of INR 223m (-6% YoY, -13% QoQ) was above our estimate of INR 209m due to lower interest cost at INR 61m (est. of INR 81m; +61% YoY, +21% QoQ) and a lower tax rate.

Outlook

We value GDPL based on SOTP-based fair value of INR310/share, valuing CFS business at 12x FY19E earnings, 40% stake in Snowman at 50% discount to market value, and Rail segment at 15x FY19E EV/EBITDA (premium to CONCOR). The stock trades at 17.4x FY19E EPS of INR 14.3. The company’s dividend yield stands at 2-3%. Maintain Buy.

