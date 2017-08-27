App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Aug 23, 2017 06:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Gateway Distriparks; target of Rs 272: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Gateway Distriparks has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 272 in its research report dated 21 August 2017.

Buy Gateway Distriparks; target of Rs 272: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Gateway Distriparks

GDPL reported EBITDA (R ail + CFS) of INR 450 m (est. of INR 531m; -19% YoY, -14 % QoQ). PAT (before associate/minority interests) of INR 180 m (-20 % YoY, - 19% QoQ) was below our estimate of INR 250m due to lower margins in the R ail segment. CFS profitability was largely in line, as the better performance in standalone operations was offset by the weaker subsidiary performance.


Outlook


valuing CFS business at 11 x FY 20 E earnings, 40% stake in  Snowman at 50% discount to mark et value, and  Rail  segment at 12 x FY 20 E  EV/EBITDA. The stock trades at 14.7 x FY 20 E EPS of INR 16.1. Maintain Buy.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Gateway Distriparks #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

