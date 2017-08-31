App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Aug 31, 2017 01:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Gateway Distriparks; target of Rs 270: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Gateway Distriparks has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 270 in its research report dated 29 August 2017.

Buy Gateway Distriparks; target of Rs 270: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Gateway Distriparks

Gateway Distriparks’ (GDPL’s) Q1 was marred by subdued Rail business performance due to (a) operational issues with Railways’ line at Ajmer (one of the key routes for GDPL) – this led to lower volumes as well as higher operating cost and (b) higher share from low-margin 40 ft containers and continued mismatch in EXIM volumes, resulting in higher empty running cost and competitive intensity (paucity of exports).

Outlook

Expect macro recovery to drive operating leverage benefits across Rail and CFS given under-utilized terminal capacity. Maintain BUY with TP of Rs 270 (Rs 85 for CFS, Rs 160 for rail, Rs 25 for Snowman).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Axis Direct #Buy #Gateway Distriparks #Recommendations

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.