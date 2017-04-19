Buy GAIL; target of Rs 440: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct is bullish on GAIL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 440 in its research report dated April 13, 2017.
ICICI Direct's report on GAIL
GAIL (India) is India’s leading integrated natural gas company with a presence in gas transmission, gas trading, gas processing, LPG production & transmission, petrochemicals, etc. The company has a pan India presence, operating gas pipelines of 11500 km with a capacity of 240 mmscmd.
Outlook
We have revised the target price using the SOTP methodology, valuing the core business using DCF and assigning a target multiple to the EBITDA of other business segments. We have a BUY recommendation on Gail with a revised target price of Rs 440/share.
