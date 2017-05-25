App
May 25, 2017 01:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy GAIL; target of Rs 440: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on GAIL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 440 in its research report dated May 23, 2017.

Buy GAIL; target of Rs 440: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on GAIL


GAIL’s 4Q EBITDA came in at Rs 15.6bn (+23% YoY), led by an improvement in LPG and petchem segments. APAT was at Rs 10.5bn (+26%) and RPAT at Rs 2.6bn, owing to the impairment of Rs 7.9bn for investment in RGPPL.


Outlook


We believe that gas prices will remain muted for a long period of time. Our SOTP target is Rs 440/sh, based on FY19E (9x EV/e for transmission, 5.5x for gas trading, 6.5x petchem/LPG and Rs 102/sh from inv). Maintain BUY.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Buy #GAIL #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

