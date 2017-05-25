Buy GAIL; target of Rs 440: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on GAIL

GAIL’s 4Q EBITDA came in at Rs 15.6bn (+23% YoY), led by an improvement in LPG and petchem segments. APAT was at Rs 10.5bn (+26%) and RPAT at Rs 2.6bn, owing to the impairment of Rs 7.9bn for investment in RGPPL.

Outlook

We believe that gas prices will remain muted for a long period of time. Our SOTP target is Rs 440/sh, based on FY19E (9x EV/e for transmission, 5.5x for gas trading, 6.5x petchem/LPG and Rs 102/sh from inv). Maintain BUY.

