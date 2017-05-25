Buy GAIL; target of Rs 430: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on GAIL

GAIL posted subdued Q4FY17 numbers with EBITDA at INR15bn (down 10% QoQ) coming 14% below estimate. The earnings miss was driven by one-off factors—supply disruption in spot LNG driving temporary spurt in spot LNG price resulting in lower transmission volumes and higher feedstock cost for petchem.

Outlook

We expect GAIL’s fortunes to revive led by: 1) turnaround in petchem business on benign LNG cost and full utilisation of expanded capacity; 2) cyclical revival in LPG earnings on oil recovery & lower feedstock costs; and 3) strong prospects in transmission. We forecast 23% EPS CAGR over FY17-19 and maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with TP of INR 430. The stock currently trades at 13x FY19E EPS and 1.4x FY19E BV.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.