App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 25, 2017 01:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy GAIL; target of Rs 430: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on GAIL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 430 in its research report dated May 23, 2017.

Buy GAIL; target of Rs 430: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on GAIL


GAIL posted subdued Q4FY17 numbers with EBITDA at INR15bn (down 10% QoQ) coming 14% below estimate. The earnings miss was driven by one-off factors—supply disruption in spot LNG driving temporary spurt in spot LNG price resulting in lower transmission volumes and higher feedstock cost for petchem.


Outlook


We expect GAIL’s fortunes to revive led by: 1) turnaround in petchem business on benign LNG cost and full utilisation of expanded capacity; 2) cyclical revival in LPG earnings on oil recovery & lower feedstock costs; and 3) strong prospects in transmission. We forecast 23% EPS CAGR over FY17-19 and maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with TP of INR 430. The stock currently trades at 13x FY19E EPS and 1.4x FY19E BV.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #GAIL #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.