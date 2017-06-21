Buy Fortis Healthcare; target of Rs 240: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Fortis Healthcare

According to media reports, IHH may buy a controlling stake in the company from the promoters, valuing FORH at INR 140b. This would mean a fair value of INR 270/ share (>35% upside from current levels).

Outlook

We value the hospital business based on 20x FY19E EV/ EBITDA (in line with peers) and the diagnostic business based on 25x FY19E EV/ EBITDA (in-line with Dr. Lal). We maintain our Buy rating and an SOTP-based TP of INR 240, implying an upside of 21%.

