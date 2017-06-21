App
Jun 21, 2017 05:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Fortis Healthcare; target of Rs 240: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Fortis Healthcare has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 240 in its research report dated June 20, 2017.

Buy Fortis Healthcare; target of Rs 240: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Fortis Healthcare


According to media reports, IHH may buy a controlling stake in the company from the promoters, valuing FORH at INR 140b. This would mean a fair value of INR 270/ share (>35% upside from current levels).


Outlook


We value the hospital business based on 20x FY19E EV/ EBITDA (in line with peers) and the diagnostic business based on 25x FY19E EV/ EBITDA (in-line with Dr. Lal). We maintain our Buy rating and an SOTP-based TP of INR 240, implying an upside of 21%.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Fortis Healthcare #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

