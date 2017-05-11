Buy Firstsource Solutions; target of Rs 52: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Firstsource Solutions

Q4FY17 revenue growth (up 1.4% QoQ in cc terms) was in line with estimates. Net margin was down 60 bps QoQ due to losses in mortgage business (6% of revenue, losses was Rs 150 mn), absorption of 1,000 employees in Sky deal, headwinds in domestic telecom business, and INR appreciation.

Outlook

We expect revenue CAGR of 8% over FY17-FY19E. In INR terms, we expect revenue/ EBITDA/ PAT CAGR at 10%/ 13% /12%.Our FY18E/FY19E EPS stands at Rs 4.6/Rs 5.2. We roll over TP to FY19 at Rs 52(10x FY19E), implying 31% upside from CMP of Rs 40. The stock trades at 8.7x/7.7x FY18E/19E EPS.

