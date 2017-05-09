App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 09, 2017 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Firstsource Solutions; target of Rs 45: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Firstsource Solutions has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 45 in its research report dated May 08, 2017.

Buy Firstsource Solutions; target of Rs 45: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Firstsource Solutions


FSL’s revenues from core operations grew 0.5% QoQ to Rs 864.4 crore led by contribution from the Sky deal. Growth was supported by India (grew 9.5% QoQ) among geography and healthcare (7.6% QoQ), telecom & media (2% QoQ) among verticals.


Outlook


FSL’s debt repayment plan is on track with net debt at US$80.7 million as on March 2017. It could become debt free by FY19E. We value FSL Ltd with a revised target price of Rs 45/share (9x FY19E EPS, largely in line with its historical multiple for last 10 years).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

