Buy Firstsource Solutions; target of Rs 45: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Firstsource Solutions

FSL’s revenues from core operations grew 0.5% QoQ to Rs 864.4 crore led by contribution from the Sky deal. Growth was supported by India (grew 9.5% QoQ) among geography and healthcare (7.6% QoQ), telecom & media (2% QoQ) among verticals.

Outlook

FSL’s debt repayment plan is on track with net debt at US$80.7 million as on March 2017. It could become debt free by FY19E. We value FSL Ltd with a revised target price of Rs 45/share (9x FY19E EPS, largely in line with its historical multiple for last 10 years).

