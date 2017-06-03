App
Jun 03, 2017 02:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Finolex Industries; target of Rs 765: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Finolex Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 765 in its research report dated May 29, 2017.

Buy Finolex Industries; target of Rs 765: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Finolex Industries


4QFY17 was a strong quarter for Finolex Industries (Finolex), largely on expected lines, led by (1) 10% YoY growth in net sales to Rs 8.9 bn, despite volume slowdown (volume decline of 6% in pipes and fittings and 8% in PVC resin) and (2) notable margin boost in the PVC resin segment (EBIT margin at 19% in 4QFY17 vs. 14% in 4QFY16).


Outlook


Equipped with a strong brand, ability to backward integrate, a robust balance sheet, high return ratios, we believe that Finolex offers several years of compounding potential. Maintain BUY rating. Our 1-year fwd TP stands at Rs 765 (25x Mar-19E EPS).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Finolex Industries #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

