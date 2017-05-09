App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 09, 2017 04:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Finolex Industries; target of Rs 760: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Finolex Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 760 in its research report dated May 08, 2017.

Buy Finolex Industries; target of Rs 760: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Finolex Industries


Finolex Industries (Finolex) is a key branded player in the organised PVC pipes market in India, enjoying a volume market share of 19%. Its pipes and fittings capacity is 280k TPA, in a growing national market of 1,800k TPA. Only 60% of this market is organised.


Outlook


With high return ratios, a strong brand driving into structural demand tailwinds, backward integration, the CPVC foray, sustained demand and GST tailwinds, Finolex offers several years of compounding potential. Initiate with a BUY and a 1-year fwd TP of Rs 760 (25x Mar-19E EPS).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Finolex Industries #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

