Buy Finolex Industries; target of Rs 760: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Finolex Industries

Finolex Industries (Finolex) is a key branded player in the organised PVC pipes market in India, enjoying a volume market share of 19%. Its pipes and fittings capacity is 280k TPA, in a growing national market of 1,800k TPA. Only 60% of this market is organised.

Outlook

With high return ratios, a strong brand driving into structural demand tailwinds, backward integration, the CPVC foray, sustained demand and GST tailwinds, Finolex offers several years of compounding potential. Initiate with a BUY and a 1-year fwd TP of Rs 760 (25x Mar-19E EPS).

