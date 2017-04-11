App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks-business
Apr 11, 2017 11:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy FIEM Industries; target of Rs 1260: Centrum

Centrum is bullish on FIEM Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1260 in its research report dated April 07, 2017.

Buy FIEM Industries; target of Rs 1260: Centrum

Centrum's report on FIEM Industries

We met the management of Fiem Industires (FIEM) and also visited the company?s plants in Tapukara, Rajasthan and Sonepat, Haryana. The company is one of the leading manufacturers of automotive lighting & signalling equipment and rear view mirrors in India. It has diversified its product portfolio by expanding into manufacturing LED Luminaires and Integrated Passenger Information Systems (IPIS).

Outlook

With some price rationality returning to the LED market, strong growth prospects of its two biggest clients namely Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) and TVS Motor and some of the JVs becoming a reality in the near future, we believe that FIEM is well poised to grow in in the medium-tolong run. We reiterate BUY with a TP of Rs 1,260.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Centrum Broking #FIEM Industries #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.