Buy FIEM Industries; target of Rs 1260: Centrum

Centrum's report on FIEM Industries

We met the management of Fiem Industires (FIEM) and also visited the company?s plants in Tapukara, Rajasthan and Sonepat, Haryana. The company is one of the leading manufacturers of automotive lighting & signalling equipment and rear view mirrors in India. It has diversified its product portfolio by expanding into manufacturing LED Luminaires and Integrated Passenger Information Systems (IPIS).

Outlook

With some price rationality returning to the LED market, strong growth prospects of its two biggest clients namely Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) and TVS Motor and some of the JVs becoming a reality in the near future, we believe that FIEM is well poised to grow in in the medium-tolong run. We reiterate BUY with a TP of Rs 1,260.

