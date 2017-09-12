App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 12, 2017 03:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy FIEM Industries; target of Rs 1260: Centrum

Centrum is bullish on FIEM Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1260 in its research report dated 06 September 2017.

Buy FIEM Industries; target of Rs 1260: Centrum

Centrum's research report on FIEM Industries

We maintain our Buy rating on FIEM Industries with TP of Rs1,260. We expect FIEM’s growth to continue aided by strong growth prospects of its two biggest clients namely Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) and TVS Motor. Q1FY18 top-line performance was above estimates as auto segment posted strong growth. Had it not been for issues in LED business, the performance would have looked much stronger.

Outlook

We value FIEM on our differentiated AOCF/EV methodology and arrive at a TP of Rs1,260. Key downside risk: slower-than-expected growth in HMSI and TVS Motor.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Centrum Broking #FIEM Industries #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.