May 02, 2017 04:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 130: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Federal Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 130 in its research report dated May 02, 2017.

Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 130: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Federal Bank


Federal Bank raised capital in 2008. A slowing economy led to low growth at 13.9% CAGR in FY10-16 vs. 26.9% CAGR in FY06-08. Corporate credit growth stayed strong at 53% YoY and SME 16%. Share of AAA/AA rated has gone up to 52%, depicting rated corporate exposure.


Outlook


Consequently, we revise our target price upwards to Rs 130 from Rs 110 earlier, as we assign a multiple of 2.1x FY19E ABV. We maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

