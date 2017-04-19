Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 110: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's report on Federal Bank

Federal Bank looks well poised for a healthy earnings trajectory, going ahead. This is on account of its superior fundamentals given its relative strength with CASA deposit at 34.7%, ability to generate higher NIMs of 3.2-3.3% and a healthy capital base (Tier at 12%).

Outlook

Slippages, which ranged at Rs 300-500 crore in each quarter of FY16, reduced to below Rs 300 crore in the past three quarters of FY17E. We expect the GNPA ratio at 2.3% by FY19E from current ratio of 2.77%. We revise our TP higher to Rs 110 as we roll over to FY19E.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.