Apr 19, 2017 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 110: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Federal Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 110 in its research report dated April 13, 2017.

Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 110: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's report on Federal Bank

Federal Bank looks well poised for a healthy earnings trajectory, going ahead. This is on account of its superior fundamentals given its relative strength with CASA deposit at 34.7%, ability to generate higher NIMs of 3.2-3.3% and a healthy capital base (Tier at 12%).

Outlook

Slippages, which ranged at Rs 300-500 crore in each quarter of FY16, reduced to below Rs 300 crore in the past three quarters of FY17E. We expect the GNPA ratio at 2.3% by FY19E from current ratio of 2.77%. We revise our TP higher to Rs 110 as we roll over to FY19E.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Federal Bank #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

