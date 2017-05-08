Buy Exide Industries; target of Rs 274: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Exide Industries

Net sales grew 11.3% YoY to INR 19.6b (in line with est. of INR 19.9), driven by growth in auto OEM and replacement market (both 2W and 4W), and UPS. Our channel check suggests that EXID has taken cumulative price hikes of 10% since November 2016 in the replacement segment to offset the impact of lead price increase.

Outlook

The stock trades at 20x FY19E, and 16.8x FY19E adj. for Insurance value of INR 38/share. Maintain Buy with a TP of INR 274 (valuing core business at 20x Mar-19E EPS, 20% discount to 25x target multiple for AMRJ + Insurance business value of INR 38/share).

