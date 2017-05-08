App
May 08, 2017 05:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Exide Industries; target of Rs 274: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Exide Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 274 in its research report dated May 04, 2017.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Exide Industries


Net sales grew 11.3% YoY to INR 19.6b (in line with est. of INR 19.9), driven by growth in auto OEM and replacement market (both 2W and 4W), and UPS. Our channel check suggests that EXID has taken cumulative price hikes of 10% since November 2016 in the replacement segment to offset the impact of lead price increase.


Outlook


The stock trades at 20x FY19E, and 16.8x FY19E adj. for Insurance value of INR 38/share. Maintain Buy with a TP of INR 274 (valuing core business at 20x Mar-19E EPS, 20% discount to 25x target multiple for AMRJ + Insurance business value of INR 38/share).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

