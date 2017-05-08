Buy Exide Industries; target of Rs 270: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Exide Industries

The overall auto volumes recovered in FY17, up 11.9% YoY in H1FY17. The momentum was expected to continue. However, demonetisation in November 2016 came in as a speed breaker. Most OEMs were impacted in H2FY17, which further impacted ancillary companies. EIL also witnessed sluggish demand in the OEM space (especially - 2-W).

Outlook

Considering, the recent deals & listing of life insurance peers, we value the business at 2x FY19E embedded value to arrive at price of Rs 46/share. Further, its smelting division would also contribute Rs 2/share. Thus, on a SOTP basis, we revise our target to Rs 270/share & maintain BUY recommendation on the stock.

