you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 08, 2017 05:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Exide Industries; target of Rs 270: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Exide Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 270 in its research report dated May 05, 2017.

Buy Exide Industries; target of Rs 270: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Exide Industries


The overall auto volumes recovered in FY17, up 11.9% YoY in H1FY17. The momentum was expected to continue. However, demonetisation in November 2016 came in as a speed breaker. Most OEMs were impacted in H2FY17, which further impacted ancillary companies. EIL also witnessed sluggish demand in the OEM space (especially - 2-W).


Outlook


Considering, the recent deals & listing of life insurance peers, we value the business at 2x FY19E embedded value to arrive at price of Rs 46/share. Further, its smelting division would also contribute Rs 2/share. Thus, on a SOTP basis, we revise our target to Rs 270/share & maintain BUY recommendation on the stock.


For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Exide Industries #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

