Sep 05, 2017 10:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy EURINR; target of 77.00: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth has come out with its report on currency. According to the research firm, one can buy EURINR for the target of 77.00 with a stop loss of 75.95.

Buy EURINR; target of 77.00: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth's currency report on EURINR

On Monday session, EURINR quoted sideways to bullish and ended with marginal gains at 76.52. Pair has once again declined till the trend line supports and has rebounded from there. As the pair is trading along with the trend line, we expect it will continue to move higher till the previous high of 77.90 in coming sessions. Thus, for the day we advise buying near supports of 76.25 for targets of 77.00.

Pair : EURINR
Action : Buy
Entry : 76.25
Target : 77.00
Stop Loss : 75.95

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #EURINR #Way2Wealth

