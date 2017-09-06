Buy EURINR; target of 77.00: Way2wealth

Way2Wealth's currency report on EURINR

After rebounding from the trend line supports EURINR pair trade on subdued note on Tuesday and ended at 76.45. As per the trend line the strong support is at 76.00 then 75.80. Pair moving along with rising trend line is indicating bullish signs. Therefore, we expect pair will continue to move higher till the previous high of 77.90 in coming sessions and we advise buying near supports of 76.32 for targets of 76.80 then 77.00 for the day.

Pair : EURINR

Action : Buy

Entry : 76.32

Target : 77.00

Stop Loss : 75.90

