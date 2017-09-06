App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 06, 2017 12:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy EURINR; target of 77.00: Way2wealth

Way2Wealth has come out with its report on currency. According to the research firm, one can buy EURINR for the target of 77.00 with a stop loss of 75.90.

Way2Wealth's currency report on EURINR


After rebounding from the trend line supports EURINR pair trade on subdued note on Tuesday and ended at 76.45. As per the trend line the strong support is at 76.00 then 75.80. Pair moving along with rising trend line is indicating bullish signs. Therefore, we expect pair will continue to move higher till the previous high of 77.90 in coming sessions and we advise buying near supports of 76.32 for targets of 76.80 then 77.00 for the day.


Pair : EURINR
Action : Buy
Entry : 76.32
Target : 77.00
Stop Loss : 75.90


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #EURINR #Way2Wealth

