Buy EURINR; target of 76.60-76.90: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth's currency report on EURINR

On Thursday, EURINR Pair extended its losses and tumbled till the low of 75.96 and ended at 76.02. As per the trend line the support is at 75.80 levels and ahead the pair is likely to test these supports and will rebound from the same. So, we recommend buying on dips near the above mentioned supports of 75.82 for the upside targets of 76.60 then 76.90 for the day.

