Sep 01, 2017 10:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy EURINR; target of 76.60-76.90: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth has come out with its report on currency. According to the research firm, one can buy EURINR for the target of 76.60/76.90 with a stop loss of 75.40.

Way2Wealth's currency report on EURINR

Way2Wealth's currency report on EURINR

On Thursday, EURINR Pair extended its losses and tumbled till the low of 75.96 and ended at 76.02. As per the trend line the support is at 75.80 levels and ahead the pair is likely to test these supports and will rebound from the same. So, we recommend buying on dips near the above mentioned supports of 75.82 for the upside targets of 76.60 then 76.90 for the day.

Pair : EURINR
Action : Buy
Entry : 75.82
Target : 76.60/76.90
Stop Loss : 75.40

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #EURINR #Way2Wealth

