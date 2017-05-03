Buy EURINR target of 70.55: Karvy

This is the daily chart of EURUSD, the pair opened at 1.0899 and made a low of 1.0886 and reversed from the lower levels, the pair was trading with some positive bias in European session after gapped up few days ago and made a swing high of 1.0950, the pair has been trading in a broader range of 1.0850-and 1.0950 on the up side with MACD indicator remaining on the positive territory expects the pair to break above the resistance of 1.0950 levels.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.