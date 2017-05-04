Buy EURINR; target of 70.35: Karvy

Karvy's currency report on EURINR

This is the daily chart of EURUSD, the pair opened at 1.0927 and made a high of 1.0937 and reversed from the higher levels after the FOMC announcement, the pair was trading with some sidewise bias after gapped up few days ago and made a swing high of 1.0950, the pair has been trading in a broader range of 1.0850-and 1.0950 on the up side with MACD indicator remaining but likely to trade in the narrow range for the day.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.