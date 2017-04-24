Buy EURINR; target of 70.18: Karvy

Karvy's currency report on EURINR

This is the daily chart of EURUSD, the pair gapped up to a new high in today session after spending last day in a broader range of 1.0670-1.0740 levels the pair opened at 1.0715 and made a high of 1.0738 and was trading with a negative bias, and today gapped up near the swing low of 1.09 levels but is not sustain at the higher levels and there is a gap in the chart which will act as a supports 1.0770 levels in euro and likely to trade volatile.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.