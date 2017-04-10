App
Apr 06, 2017 10:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy EURINR target of 69.68: Karvy

Karvy has come out with its currency report. According to the research firm, one can enter buy EURINR at 69.40 - 69.32; for target of 69.68 with a stop loss of 69.22.

Karvy's currency report on EURINR

Karvy's currency report on EURINR

This is the daily chart of EURUSD, the pair after opening at 1.0675 and made a high of 1.0690 during the day the pair has been consolidating in the range of 1.0645-1.0690 for past couple of day s and today likely to remain in the said range with RSI at 47 on the 30min charts can expects some bounce from the lower range with some wicks on the downside suggesting bulls are able to hold the supports at lower levels likely to see some side wise activity in today session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

