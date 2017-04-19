Buy EURINR target of 69.55: Karvy

This is the daily chart of EURUSD, during the day the pair broke out above the resistance of 1.0670 after spending previous day in a range of 1.0600-1.0670 the pair is having bullish candle signifying buyers are aggressive and the pair violated the 50DMA on the upside, for past weeks the pair reversed from 1.0906 levels and corrected towards 1.05 levels that has a strong supports in the pair if the pair able to 1.07 levels likely to see some more appreciation.

