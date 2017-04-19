App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 19, 2017 11:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy EURINR target of 69.55: Karvy

Karvy has come out with its currency report. According to the research firm, one can enter EURINR at 69.25-69.15 for target of 69.55 with a stop loss of 69.05.

Karvy's currency report on EURINR

This is the daily chart of EURUSD, during the day the pair broke out above the resistance of 1.0670 after spending previous day in a range of 1.0600-1.0670 the pair is having bullish candle signifying buyers are aggressive and the pair violated the 50DMA on the upside, for past weeks the pair reversed from 1.0906 levels and corrected towards 1.05 levels that has a strong supports in the pair if the pair able to 1.07 levels likely to see some more appreciation.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR #Karvy Stock Broking

