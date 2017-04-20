Buy EURINR; target of 69.54: Karvy

This is the daily chart of EURUSD, during the day the pair opened at 1.0729 and made a high of 1.0736 and corrected from the higher after the European session, after it broke out above the resistance of 1.0670 a day before, the pair trading in a range of 1.0600-1.0670 for few days back and day before broke out above the 50DMA at 1.0652 and now that will likely act as a strong supports on indicator front, MACD remains on the positive crossover signaling a buy setup, traders can utilize dips to buy the pair.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.