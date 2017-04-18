Buy EURINR; target of 69.35: Way2Wealth

Way2Wealth's currency report on EURINR

On Monday, the EURINR pair recovered sharply from the low of 68.42 and ended at 68.72 along with huge volume. On the higher side the immediate resistance is at 68.85, sustainable trade above that will only provide buying in the pair for the upside targets of 69.35 then 69.70 levels.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.