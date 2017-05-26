Buy Essel Propack; target of Rs 301: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Essel Propack

Essel Propack's (EPL) Q4FY17 consolidated revenue at INR6.1bn rose 12% YoY driven by Europe, which jumped 41% YoY to INR 1.4bn. While AMESA & EAP grew 8% & 10%, respectively, below par US & Mexico performance marred good performance in Americas (declined 3%). India revenues grew 4% YoY; stellar growth in Egypt (revenues up 26% YoY) was a key quarter highlight.

Outlook

While growth in EAP revived, Europe was stable. We expect the impact of one-off’s seen in FY17 to fade and estimate EPL to clock 13% revenue CAGR with 420bps improvement in RoCE over FY17- 19 to 22.6%. We maintain our FY19E EV/EBITDA at 9.0x, yielding target price of INR 301. We maintain ‘BUY’.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.